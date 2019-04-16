Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RPC (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,335% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

RPC stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RPC by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

