Traders bought shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $86.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.43 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lowe’s Companies had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Lowe’s Companies traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $117.03

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of Lowe’s Companies (LOW) on Weakness” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/investors-buy-shares-of-lowes-companies-low-on-weakness-2.html.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.