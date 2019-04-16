Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 16th (AITB, AKAO, AKU.U, APHA, DPW, FHN, FTCH, KLAC, NANO, NFLX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 16th:

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage anti-microbial therapeutic company using nitric oxide to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections, which are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. It is advancing its revolutionary respiratory targeted system in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria. AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get AIT Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Akumin (TSE:AKU.U)

had its price target raised by Clarus Securities to C$6.50. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We have raised our 2019 and 2020 estimates. After adjusting for the higher net debt load, our target price remains US$6.50 per share (target multiple up a half-turn to 9x to reflect peer group valuations). We maintain our Buy rating. US$214MM DEAL ADDS CENTERS IN FLORIDA AND GEORGIA IN HIGH-MARGIN PERSONAL INJURY IMAGING NICHE Yesterday Akumin announced its largest-ever acquisition of medical imaging centers, buying 27 centers owned and/or operated by Advanced Diagnostics Group (ADG) in of initial consideration plus a modest earnout. The ADG portfolio generated US$30MM of EBITDA in 2018 (purchase multiple of 7.1x 2018 EBITDA). We estimate that Akumin will be at an annual run-rate of ~US$75MM of Adj. EBITDA at closing.””

Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We had previously assumed a run-rate of ~$865MM by the end of CY2020; we are now in line with management’s target.””

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF). They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.