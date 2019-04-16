Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.51

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

