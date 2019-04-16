Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

