Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,879. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/invesco-dynamic-pharmaceuticals-etf-pjp-shares-sold-by-means-investment-co-inc.html.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.