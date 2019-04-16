Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISRG opened at $576.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $417.68 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,153,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

