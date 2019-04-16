Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $576.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,832. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.68 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

