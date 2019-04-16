Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $280.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $260.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit has a one year low of $172.74 and a one year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,950 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 251.4% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

