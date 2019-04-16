Intuit Inc. (INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $260.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a 12-month low of $172.74 and a 12-month high of $272.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuit by 17,362.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $148,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

