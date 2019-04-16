Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Core to our investment thesis is the complete NDA filing for lumateperone in schizophrenia, which we believe has a high probability of approval based on two large studies that met their primary endpoints and a positive pre-NDA meeting with FDA. In addition, Luma’s differentiated pharmacology results in tolerability and a benign safety profile unlike other approved APs. Section may be found on pages 4 – 5.ITCI Valuation.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $12.64 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,266,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 494,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 234.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 444,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 949,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 289,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

