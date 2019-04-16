INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 414.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

INTL stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

