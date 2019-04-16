Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Insider Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Shapiro sold 562 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $64,635.62.

On Friday, March 1st, David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $206,320.00.

On Friday, February 15th, David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $223,020.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,604. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-insider-sells-190000-00-in-stock.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.