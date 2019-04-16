Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,788,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,896,000 after buying an additional 1,836,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $196,674,000 after buying an additional 1,708,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $263.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

