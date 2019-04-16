Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (ORCL) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $204,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hector Garcia-Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 7,158,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,694,693. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $226.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,272 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

