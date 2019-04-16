Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Sells 20,145 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.10. 11,005,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,841,590. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

