Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Sells 52,042 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider James M. Carroll sold 52,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $4,059,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,802.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Godaddy stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

