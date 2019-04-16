Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (JOG) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,328.11).

On Thursday, January 17th, Marcus John Gregory Stanton acquired 10,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £17,300 ($22,605.51).

JOG stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Jersey Oil and Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 72.27 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

