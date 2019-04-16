INPEX CORP/ADR (IPXHY) vs. Pledge Petroleum (PROP) Head to Head Review

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPEX CORP/ADR 4.72% 3.95% 2.92% Pledge Petroleum N/A -36.93% -35.70%

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Pledge Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPEX CORP/ADR $8.43 billion 1.63 $363.25 million N/A N/A Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 469.98 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

INPEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INPEX CORP/ADR and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

INPEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -29.38, indicating that its share price is 3,038% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INPEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INPEX CORP/ADR beats Pledge Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

