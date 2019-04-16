Inogen (INGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.35

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 6373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.06 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 187.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 76.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

