Innoviva (INVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a current ratio of 34.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.86. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 508.18% and a net margin of 151.36%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Hulme purchased 7,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,762 shares in the company, valued at $577,553.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $491,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innoviva by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innoviva by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 659,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Innoviva by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 832,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

