Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand comprises 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

IR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.77. 1,153,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,747 shares of company stock worth $25,550,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

