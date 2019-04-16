Infosys (INFY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Infosys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.26.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 166.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 140.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,803,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Infosys by 1,365.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,227,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256,787 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

