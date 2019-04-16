Infinera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (INFN)

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,921 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 858% compared to the average volume of 1,140 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 192,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $332.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

