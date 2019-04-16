IMI (IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 950

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMI. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,105.36 ($14.44).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 10,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31), for a total transaction of £96,413.70 ($125,981.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38 shares of company stock valued at $37,653.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

