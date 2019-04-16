IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stake Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,394,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 232,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 46,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $2,417,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,888.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

