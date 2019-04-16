iHeartMedia (IHRTQ) & Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Head-To-Head Contrast

iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia and Corus Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Corus Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and Corus Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $6.33 billion 0.02 -$201.91 million N/A N/A Corus Entertainment $1.26 billion 0.97 -$614.34 million N/A N/A

iHeartMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Corus Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. iHeartMedia does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia -3.17% -0.02% -1.57% Corus Entertainment -50.97% 11.95% 4.08%

Risk and Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats Corus Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 849 radio stations, which included 240 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 94,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, SmartBike programs, and other spectaculars in Asia and Europe. This segment owned and operated approximately 480,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; production and distribution of animation software; and merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company also provides children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software. Corus Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

