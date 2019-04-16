IDEX Co. (IEX) Position Boosted by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $159.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.72 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

