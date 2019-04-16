Iconiq Lab Token Achieves Market Cap of $151,946.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $151,946.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00378104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.01061021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00210712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

