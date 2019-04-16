ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ICICI Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.98. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.