ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ICICI Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.98. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
