ICICI Bank (IBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.68

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 134734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.98.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
