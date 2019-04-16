ICICI Bank (IBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.68

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 134734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

