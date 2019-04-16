IBM (IBM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.91.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

