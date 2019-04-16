IBM (IBM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $13.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.92. IBM also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.53.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,951,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

