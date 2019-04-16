IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

IAC opened at $219.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $417,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,478 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

