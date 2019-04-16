Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Square by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Square by 11,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,998,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after buying an additional 1,980,687 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.29 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

SQ opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,719.50, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,712,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $199,296.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,959.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,324,816 shares of company stock valued at $98,090,920 in the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

