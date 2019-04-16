Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

AMG opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

