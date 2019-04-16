Hunting plc (HTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 801.36 ($10.47).

HTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.88) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hunting to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 647 ($8.45). The company had a trading volume of 203,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

