HSBC Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Target Price to GBX 385

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target cut by HSBC from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 368.77 ($4.82).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.70 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Paul Geddes sold 155,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £558,421.20 ($729,676.21). Also, insider Gregor Stewart bought 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($12,994.90).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

