Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,894 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 2.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Howard Hughes worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,726,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE HHC traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 118,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

