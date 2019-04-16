Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of HOFT opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Hooker Furniture worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/hooker-furniture-hoft-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.