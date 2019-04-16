Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/honeywell-international-inc-hon-holdings-cut-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.