Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,807,000 after purchasing an additional 496,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,807,000 after purchasing an additional 496,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 950,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $271,269.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,222.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 12,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $1,357,430.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,570 shares of company stock worth $10,732,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 105,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

