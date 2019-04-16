Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Luby’s, Inc. (LUB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Luby’s worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,901,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,541 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 810,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUB opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Luby’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.92 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 9.90%.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

