Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.58% of Dixie Group worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Dixie Group stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Dixie Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

