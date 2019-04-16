Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

In related news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

