Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,642 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 24,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $269,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.86, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

