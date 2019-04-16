HMS (HMSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings outperformed its industry in a year’s time. An upbeat guidance for 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. At the Analytical Services segment, the company is likely to benefit from strong gains. Precisely, it expects double-digit growth in Analytical Services, which includes Payment Integrity, Medicare RAC, and Total Population Management and low-to-mid single-digit growth in COB unit. HMS Holdings is consistently improving margins and profitability on product-yield enhancements and process improvements. On the flip side, HMS Holdings has been witnessing sluggishness in the COB unit in recent times. Cutthroat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space is an added concern. Further, the company looks a tad expensive.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut HMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HMS will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $71,096.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,795 shares of company stock worth $35,023,853. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HMS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

