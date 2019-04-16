Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after purchasing an additional 964,854 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

In other CVS Health news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

