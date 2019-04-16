HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Receives $6.80 Average PT from Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. MKM Partners set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,245. The stock has a market cap of $571.05 million, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 3.17. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 91,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 184,782 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 1,854.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

