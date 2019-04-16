Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

